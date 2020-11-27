1/
Jack Schuller
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Schuller

Greenwood - Jack Earl Schuller, 91, of Indianapolis, passed away November 25 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 30, 1929 in Indianapolis to the late John and Ruth (Sullivan) Schuller.

Jack graduated from Arsenal Tech High School and went on to serve in the Army, receiving a Purple Heart after serving in Korea. He was Honorably Discharged in 1957. In December of 1974 he met the love of his life, Mary Alice, and they were married on March 8, 1975. Jack worked for many years at Ford Motor Company and retired from there in 1991. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his yard, it was his pride. Jack and Mary Alice lived in Florida for several years on a canal where he was able to be out on the water in his pontoon boat fishing. Above all, Jack loved his family.

Jack will be forever remembered by his love, Mary Alice; children, Tim (Barb) Songer, Cozette Foster Estell, Becky Dugger, Joanie Ortman, and Jill (Morris) Houchin; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Schuller.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 527-4871
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved