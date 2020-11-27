Jack SchullerGreenwood - Jack Earl Schuller, 91, of Indianapolis, passed away November 25 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 30, 1929 in Indianapolis to the late John and Ruth (Sullivan) Schuller.Jack graduated from Arsenal Tech High School and went on to serve in the Army, receiving a Purple Heart after serving in Korea. He was Honorably Discharged in 1957. In December of 1974 he met the love of his life, Mary Alice, and they were married on March 8, 1975. Jack worked for many years at Ford Motor Company and retired from there in 1991. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his yard, it was his pride. Jack and Mary Alice lived in Florida for several years on a canal where he was able to be out on the water in his pontoon boat fishing. Above all, Jack loved his family.Jack will be forever remembered by his love, Mary Alice; children, Tim (Barb) Songer, Cozette Foster Estell, Becky Dugger, Joanie Ortman, and Jill (Morris) Houchin; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Schuller.A memorial service will be planned for a later date.