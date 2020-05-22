Jack Schuman



Carmel - Jack Schuman, 93, of Carmel passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born in New York City, NY to Julia Fischer and Ira Schuman on November 10, 1926. He was an avid stamp collector. He loved playing cribbage, traveling and reading. Jack served in the United States Army during WWII in the Pacific theater. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Eric and David; and his brother; Maurice (Moss). Those left to cherish Jacks memory are his wife, Doris Ann; sons, Ira and Robert; grandson, James; granddaughter, Laura; and daughter-in-law's, Barbara and Karen.









