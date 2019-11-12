Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Paul Hermitage
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Hermitage
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Jack Wallace Porter


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Jack Wallace Porter Obituary
Rev. Jack Wallace Porter

Indianapolis - Reverend Jack Wallace Porter, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, died November 12, 2019, at his residence, St. Paul Hermitage, Beech Grove. Born July 28, 1927, in Barlow, Florida, he was the son of the late Wilburn and Nellie (Duren) Porter. He was ordained a priest June 7, 1975 at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Indianapolis. Fr. Porter served as associate pastor at St. Michael the Archangel and St. Gabriel Parishes in Indianapolis and St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Greencastle. In 1979 he was named part time associate pastor of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Indianapolis. While there he also served as administrator of Holy Trinity Parish in Edinburgh for two years and in 1987 offered weekend sacramental assistance at another parish. He became full time associate pastor of St. John in 1988 and also served as archivist and historian for the Archdiocese until his retirement in 1999.

Father Porter earned his Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Arts Degrees from DePaul University in Chicago and a Doctorate Degree in History from the University of Wisconsin. Together with the now deceased Rev. William Stineman, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Parish for many years, he co-authored the book Clergy in Indiana: A Necrology of Those Who Served in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, Formerly the Diocese of Vincennes. Before ordination to the priesthood, he was an associate professor and instructor at DePaul University, at the University of Wisconsin, at Whitman College, and at Illinois State College.

There are no immediate family survivors; however, a dear friend survives, Fr. Gerald J. Kirkhoff, Vicar for Retired Priests of the Archdiocese.

Special thanks and gratitude to Sister Heather Foltz, O.S.B., Administrator of St. Paul Hermitage, Beech Grove, the Sisters of St. Benedict, and the administration and staff at St. Paul Hermitage and Healthcare, whose gracious care and loving ministry brought great comfort to Father Porter. Memorial contributions in his memory may be sent to St. Paul Hermitage, 501 N. 17th Avenue, Beech Grove, IN 46107 or to the Retired Priests of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, 1400 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46202.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, 4 to 7 p.m., at St. Paul Hermitage. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Hermitage on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Priests' Circle at Holy Cross Cemetery. O'Riley Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
Download Now