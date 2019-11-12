|
|
Rev. Jack Wallace Porter
Indianapolis - Reverend Jack Wallace Porter, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, died November 12, 2019, at his residence, St. Paul Hermitage, Beech Grove. Born July 28, 1927, in Barlow, Florida, he was the son of the late Wilburn and Nellie (Duren) Porter. He was ordained a priest June 7, 1975 at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Indianapolis. Fr. Porter served as associate pastor at St. Michael the Archangel and St. Gabriel Parishes in Indianapolis and St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Greencastle. In 1979 he was named part time associate pastor of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Indianapolis. While there he also served as administrator of Holy Trinity Parish in Edinburgh for two years and in 1987 offered weekend sacramental assistance at another parish. He became full time associate pastor of St. John in 1988 and also served as archivist and historian for the Archdiocese until his retirement in 1999.
Father Porter earned his Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Arts Degrees from DePaul University in Chicago and a Doctorate Degree in History from the University of Wisconsin. Together with the now deceased Rev. William Stineman, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Parish for many years, he co-authored the book Clergy in Indiana: A Necrology of Those Who Served in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, Formerly the Diocese of Vincennes. Before ordination to the priesthood, he was an associate professor and instructor at DePaul University, at the University of Wisconsin, at Whitman College, and at Illinois State College.
There are no immediate family survivors; however, a dear friend survives, Fr. Gerald J. Kirkhoff, Vicar for Retired Priests of the Archdiocese.
Special thanks and gratitude to Sister Heather Foltz, O.S.B., Administrator of St. Paul Hermitage, Beech Grove, the Sisters of St. Benedict, and the administration and staff at St. Paul Hermitage and Healthcare, whose gracious care and loving ministry brought great comfort to Father Porter. Memorial contributions in his memory may be sent to St. Paul Hermitage, 501 N. 17th Avenue, Beech Grove, IN 46107 or to the Retired Priests of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, 1400 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, 4 to 7 p.m., at St. Paul Hermitage. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Hermitage on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Priests' Circle at Holy Cross Cemetery. O'Riley Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019