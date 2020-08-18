1/
Jack Watkins
84, San Pierre, IN, formerly of Brownsburg, passed away August 16, 2020. Jack had been a maintenance supervisor for Eli Lilly & Co. for 31 years, retiring in 1993. He served in the US Air Force from 1958-62 and was a member of the Brownsburg American Legion. Jack was also a member of Connection Pointe Christian Church. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Patricia Watkins; daughters Bonita (Jeff) Black, Lisa Mesko, Dawn (Mark) Davis, and Susie (Tony) Shock; 18 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11am to 12:30pm Friday August 21 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 12:30pm. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Bethesda Cemetery, Brownsburg. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Senior Adult Ministries, Connection Pointe Christian Church, 1800 N. Green St., Brownsburg, IN 46112 Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
