Jack Wieneke
indianapolis - Jack Don Wieneke passed away on January 9th, 2020. He was born July 5th, 1932 in Seymour, Indiana and was the only child of the late Ralph J. Wieneke and Margaret M. Wieneke. Jack graduated from Seymour High School, class of 1950. He continued to co-chair high school reunions for over 55 years. Jack graduated from Indiana University in 1954 from the IU School of Business. At IU, he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity and also the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC). At graduation Jack received the outstanding military student award which entitled him to 2nd Lieutenant designation.
Jack married Alice Gray Symons of Carmel, Indiana in 1954 and shortly thereafter was called into active military service during the Cold War and assigned to an Air Force base in the British Midlands north of London. Jack could not train as a jet pilot as he was taller than the 6'5" limit. His duties in England were many, and included: Intelligence Officer, administration, juror for military trials, and instructor for a University of Maryland satellite World History class. Jack kept ties with his 582nd Air Resupply group from England who held regular reunions.
After active duty, Jack and Alice returned to the States and settled in Seymour where he went into business with his father at Wieneke Insurance Agency, serving many counties.
Jack joined many organizations including Rotary Club, Elks Club, and the Indiana Society of Chicago. He was a member of the Independent Insurance Agents of Indiana and was appointed as president in 1974. Jack was a member of the Jackson County Historical Society and also the Jackson County Pioneer Descendant Society. Jack and Alice later moved to Carmel, Indiana and continued contact with his Theta Chi fraternity brothers.
Jack and his family were active members of a travel club in Indianapolis called Voyager, which then became Ambassadair. Jack enjoyed travel with his family on 'mystery' trips and short educational trips.
Jack was appointed as Liaison Officer representing Southern Indiana to the US Air Force Academy by then Governor Edgar Whitcomb, and in this role he advised students interested in joining the Academy for college and attended officer conventions at the Academy.
Jack loved to play and watch golf and attended several PGA Tour events over the years. One of his service projects during retirement was to gather dated magazines from dental and ortho offices, and deliver them to veterans living in VA housing in the Indianapolis area. He also was a member of the Columbia Club's Mens 702 club.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Alice Wieneke of Indianapolis;
daughter Kristin (Rodney) Rowe of Goshen, IN son Dr. Mark Wieneke (companion Mike Hollowell) of Indianapolis, son Kurt (Theresa) Wieneke of Indianapolis
son Paul (Felicita) Wieneke of Issaquah, WA, granddaughter Rachel Rowe of Indianapolis, grandson Eric Rowe of New Haven, CT, granddaughter Jacqueline Wieneke of Nashville, TN, grandson Grayson Wieneke of Indianapolis, grandson Dampier (Rashaun) D'Ugard of Vashon, WA, sister-in-law Sandra (Dr. Robert) Fuller of Cortez, FL, cousins Becky (Joe) Joiner of Seymour, IN, cousins Kathy (Jerry) Haper of Seymour, IN, cousin Greg Wieneke of Coatesville, IN
cousin Brad Wieneke of Sante Fe, NM.
Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 N. Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis on February 8th at 12:00 noon with a gathering of family and friends afterwards. Burial Service will be held at a later date in Chestnut Ridge Cemetery, Dudleytown, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020