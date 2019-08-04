|
Jack Wilson Main Jr.
Indianapolis - Age 66, passed away on July 24, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1952 in Indianapolis to the late Jack Wilson and Mary (Kelly) Main Sr.
Jack is survived by his sons, Jack Wilson Main III (Meriah) and Scott Main (Kriston); grandchildren, Jack Wilson Main IV, Jace R. Main, Melania R. Main, Hannah S.J. Mathis, Destinee Main and Shaylon Main; sisters, Sandra Brigham and Kim VanArsdall; along with many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 11am on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Washington Park East Cemetery, Indianapolis, IN, with military honors.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019