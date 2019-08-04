Services
Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 899-7115
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Washington Park East Cemetery
10722 E. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Main
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Wilson Main Jr.


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Wilson Main Jr. Obituary
Jack Wilson Main Jr.

Indianapolis - Age 66, passed away on July 24, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1952 in Indianapolis to the late Jack Wilson and Mary (Kelly) Main Sr.

Jack is survived by his sons, Jack Wilson Main III (Meriah) and Scott Main (Kriston); grandchildren, Jack Wilson Main IV, Jace R. Main, Melania R. Main, Hannah S.J. Mathis, Destinee Main and Shaylon Main; sisters, Sandra Brigham and Kim VanArsdall; along with many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be at 11am on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Washington Park East Cemetery, Indianapolis, IN, with military honors.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now