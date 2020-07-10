Jackie Burgess
Franklin - Jackie "Jack" R. Burgess, 82, of Franklin, Indiana passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 at the Indiana Masonic Home. He suffered from a stroke on December 17, 2019 which he was unable to recover from.
Jack was born on September 22, 1937 in Richmond, Indiana to the late Clarence and Aleene Burgess.
He is survived by his wife, Donna J. Holmes Burgess, son; Jack Clem, daughter; Jewel Meador; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; step-sons, Robert Lee Holmes, Jr., and Randall Scott Holmes.
He was a member of the Indiana Freemasons. He was also the owner of "Jack's fix it" business for many years. A tradesman with many abilities! There was very little he couldn't fix or repair.
He had a large number of friends, coffee buddies, and co-workers. "Grandpa Jack" loved to spend time with his grandchildren and loved to watch them grow. Jack was well known for his red suspenders and plaid shirts. In his younger years, he worked on the railroad, and was a trucker for many years as well.
Jack's dog, "Mister," was a great enjoyment to him. He taught "Mister" tricks, and spent many hours with him.
His smiles and kindness will be missed by all that knew him.
Memorial visitation will be held from 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm on July 13, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:30 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of followers donations may be made to:
Central Nine, Attn: Teresa Overby, 1999 US 31 South, Greenwood, IN 46143 or by phone at 317-888-4401.
