Jackie English Dunbar
Jackie English Dunbar

Indianapolis - Jackie English Dunbar 78, formerly of Indianapolis, IN passed August 20, 2020 in San Jose, Ca. She was born in Elizabethtown, KY and later moved to Indianapolis where she attended IPS 43, and later Shortridge High School graduating in 1960. After high school she joined the United States Air Force, where she served until 1964, and upon her discharge she relocated to San Jose, CA. She is survived by her husband Willie Dunbar, son Kevin Dunbar, grandson Jaiden Dunbar, brothers William English Jr, (Anita), Clifford English (Terry), James English (Deborah), Joel English (Brenda) and sisters Sandra (Tish) Smith (Gordon), and Mary Ware, and a host of relatives and friends. Homegoing services were held on September 2, 2020 in San Jose, CA.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
