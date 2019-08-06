|
Jackie L. Seddon
Indianapolis - Jackie Lee Seddon (Estell, Gerhardt), age 78, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 surrounded by family. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, sibling and friend to all. She was born in Peru, Indiana August 12th, 1940 to the late Jack and Ruth Ann Estell. She was a dear sister to Cheryl Lucas, Bill Estell and will join her sister in heaven, Gaye Lynn Abbott. Jackie was also a dear sister-in-law to Gary and Susan Seddon, and Carol Smetana and the late Jerry Smetana.
Jackie spent her youth in downtown Indianapolis. She spent her teens in St. Louis, Missouri and graduated Brentwood High School in June 1958. Post High School Jackie returned to Indiana.
Jackie was a waitress, hostess and caterer at Indianapolis Eastside icons The Anchor Inn, Harold's Barbeque, Brody's, and did in home catering until the mid-70's. She then dedicated her life to being a Mother, a Homemaker, and volunteer to the community.
Jackie was very dedicated to working with the homeless with Hope 4 2morrow, Feed the Need, The Neighborhood Church and The Mother's Club. She was also very passionate about her faith and very involved in her Church, Faith United Methodist.
Jackie had a great sense of humor and an infectious smile. She loved her flower gardens. The flower bulbs she bought from her son William's fundraiser in 1982 and planted on the corner of her yard gave her, as well as many neighbors, pleasure and continue to this day. She loved to sing, travel and find out "who IS the father?" from Maury Povich. She was not only a great cook, but also an amazing baker. Pies and cream puffs were her specialties. She was a wealth of knowledge on any given topic. A quick phone call to Mom for information would always result in an accurate, knowledgeable resolution from curing an ailment, to creating an amazing meal from scratch.
More than anything, Jackie enjoyed time with her family. She is survived by husband Fred, children Lisa, Karen, James (Jerilyn), Susan, Amber, Nancy, Aaron (Patricia) and William, as well as 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 8th and 10-11 am Friday, August 9th. A Service will follow from 11:00 am to Noon at Faith United Methodist Church, 9031 E. 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229.
If desired friends may make contributions to Hope 4 2morrow or The Neighborhood Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 6, 2019