|
|
Jackie M. Surber
Brownsburg - 75, Brownsburg, passed away on March 3, 2019.
She was a member of Hope Baptist Church and worked as a registered nurse for IU Methodist Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Evelyn Jackson and brother Robert Jackson. Survivors include her husband Kenneth Surber; children Timothy Croley, Mark Croley, Jay Croley, Kimberly (Chuck) Morgan; brother Gordon (Sharon) Jackson; 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 5:30 pm Fri. March 8 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019