Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:30 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
Jackie M. Surber

Brownsburg - 75, Brownsburg, passed away on March 3, 2019.

She was a member of Hope Baptist Church and worked as a registered nurse for IU Methodist Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Evelyn Jackson and brother Robert Jackson. Survivors include her husband Kenneth Surber; children Timothy Croley, Mark Croley, Jay Croley, Kimberly (Chuck) Morgan; brother Gordon (Sharon) Jackson; 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 5:30 pm Fri. March 8 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019
