Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Saints Francis & Clare Catholic Church
5901 West Olive Branch Road
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackquelyn Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackquelyn M. Clements

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jackquelyn M. Clements Obituary
Jackquelyn M. Clements

Greenwood - Jackquelyn M. Clements, 71, Greenwood, passed away peacefully at home, February 25, 2019. Visitation is on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m., in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 28, 2019, 9 a.m., at Saints Francis & Clare Catholic Church, 5901 West Olive Branch Road, Greenwood. Cremation will follow and inurnment will take place privately at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to read Jacque's complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
Download Now