Jackquelyn M. Clements
Greenwood - Jackquelyn M. Clements, 71, Greenwood, passed away peacefully at home, February 25, 2019. Visitation is on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m., in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 28, 2019, 9 a.m., at Saints Francis & Clare Catholic Church, 5901 West Olive Branch Road, Greenwood. Cremation will follow and inurnment will take place privately at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to read Jacque's complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 26, 2019