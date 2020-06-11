Jackson "Jay" Hamlet
Indianapolis - Jay Hamlet, 50, of Indianapolis passed away June 9, 2020. Jay is survived by his mother, Anne, daughters, Emma, Sarah, Lauren, brother Scott (Marnie), sister, Amanda (Andrew) and niece Gabby. Visitation is from 11-1 on June 17 at Indiana Funeral Care -Castleton followed by a private family funeral due to COVID. In lieu of flowers please donate to Indyhuname.org or gleaners.org
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.