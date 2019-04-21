|
Jacob David (J. David) Wagner
Louisville - Jacob David (J. David) Wagner, born June 11, 1934 (Madison, WI), died April 17, 2019 (Louisville, KY). For 31 years he taught at Hanover College in Hanover, Indiana, retiring as the Professor Emeritus of Music. Preceding him in death are his parents, Arthur A. Wagner and Anna B. Kiefel Wagner; his brother, R. A. Wagner; and his first wife, Lucille Ellefson Wagner. Survivors include his current wife, RoseAnn Wagner; daughters, Karen Wagner and Katherine Wagner Davis (Robert); step-children, Carl (Dana) Nettleton and Sarah Nettleton Cleary.
Per David's wishes, there will be no memorial service. Donations may be made to Hanover College, The Wagner Memorial Scholarship Fund. As his choirs often sang, "And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand." To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019