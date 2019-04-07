|
Jacob Douglas "Jake" Cole
Indianapolis - Jacob Douglas "Jake" Cole returned home to his Heavenly Father on April 1, 2019. Jake was born on August 19, 1987 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Mark and Laura (Krupinski) Cole.
He is survived by his parents, his sister Jill, and his brother Jared, grandmothers Carol Cole and Shirley Krupinski and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Justin.
Jake will be greatly missed by the many lives he touched along his earthly journey. Services will be held at Lynhurst Family Mortuary located at 1202 S. Lynhurst Dr, Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Viewing will begin at 10 am with a funeral service at 12 noon and burial immediately following at New Crown Cemetery located at 2101 Churchman Ave, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019