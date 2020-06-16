Jacquelin Fish
1932 - 2020
Jacquelin Fish

Plainfield - Jacquelin Faye Fish, 87, of Plainfield, passed away on June 15, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1932 in Indianapolis to the late Emil and Bernice Smith. Jackie was a loving mother and a dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed art, sewing, knitting, quilting and going to church. Jackie loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Floyd "Gene" Fish; daughter, Sharon Keegan; brother, David Smith; sister, Sharon Soladine. Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 2020 in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home from 4:00 to 8:00 pm because of COVID-19 the family wishes that the public wear a mask and practice social distancing. Funeral services and burial will be private. Survivors include her sons, Doug (Denise), Bruce (Tammy), Kevin (Laurie) and Darren (Melissa) Fish; brother, Dale Smith; sisters, Belita Maple and Tana Moore; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren.www.hamptongentry.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
