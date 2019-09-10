Services
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
(317) 485-5144
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jacqueline A. Mattick
Jacqueline A. Mattick

Indianapolis - Jacqueline A. Mattick, 81, died Sept. 6, 2019. She is survived by husband Emerson Mattick; sons: Jeffrey J. (Kathy) Mattick; Douglas E. (Audrey) Mattick; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters: Delores E. Cooper and Bonnie J. (Jim) Hammond; nephew Chad Cooper. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter: Angelia Butrum.

Cremation will take place. Family and friends will gather at her residence on October 12th from 2 to 6 pm. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, 2019
