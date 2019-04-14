Jacqueline "Jaqui" Anne Jacobs (née Milne)



Born in Chicago in 1941 to the late Gloria "Bonnie Jo" (née Bunting) & Robert Milne, Jaqui grew up in Steamboat Springs and Denver, CO. Graduate (1959) of Denver South High School, she moved back to Chicago and then NYC where she married and had two children with Ross Heiney.



In 1993 Jaqui married her high school sweetheart, Gary L. Jacobs. The pair loved to travel before retiring to their happiest place of all, Aztec, New Mexico. Jaqui was a celebrated artist, art-teacher, lover of music, animals, and people. After losing her beloved Gary, Jaqui moved from Aztec back to Indianapolis to be closer to her daughter and loving caregiver, Stacia.



Jaqui is survived by her loving son, Ross Heiney II (Krista Woodley); daughter, Stacia (Hal) Yeager; maternal aunt, Joy Patricia (Bunting) Walt; cousin, Lissa (Walt) Miller, and family; Robin (Michael) Brennan, Matt (Michelle) Miller, and grandchildren, Maya, Makenna, Jake and Christopher; and extended family; Sharon Jacobs, Cheryl and Brittany Hansford, Michelle (Matthew) Hightower, and Camelle (Joel) Liittschwager and son, Colton.



A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Luke's UMC, 100 West 86th St., Indpls, IN 46260, May 4, 2019. Service will begin at noon, friends may call @ 11am, reception to follow service. A small service will later be held at La Plata Canyon, CO. this fall. Contributions may be made to the Wolfwood Refuge, in Ignacio, CO.



Condolences may be made at www.arnmortuary.com. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019