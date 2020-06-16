Jacqueline Annette Rankin



Jacqueline Annette Rankin, b. May 19, 1925 (Omaha, Nebraska), d. June 15, 2020 (Indianapolis, Indiana), the daughter of Arthur and Virdie Ellen (Gillespie) Rankin, was raised in Ottumwa, Iowa and graduated Ottumwa High School in 1943. After graduation she attended the University of Iowa for two years before marrying Navy fighter pilot Howard Borschel in 1945. The marriage produced two sons: Michael (Catherine) and Richard (Lioubov Chapman) Borschel. Jackie was the loving grandmother to six Borschel grandchildren: Gregory, Nicholas (deceased), Amanda Borschel Dan (Barak Dan), David (Lindsey), Alexander and Sylvie; and great-grandmother to eight: Anjali and Nikhil Borschel, and Yair, Kinneret, Yaron, Michal, Ayyala and Elad Dan. She is also survived by nieces and nephews in the Powders and Rankin families.



Jackie had an active singing career as a mezzo-soprano in Southern California and Louisville, Kentucky as a prominent church and concert soloist before returning to complete her college and graduate school education at California State University at Los Angeles (B.A., 1964, M.A., 1966) and the University of La Verne (Ed.D. 1975). Dr. Rankin taught English, Speech and Drama at several Southern California high schools and later at several colleges, including IUPUI, IU Kokomo and Ball State as an adjunct lecturer. She also was a successful self-published author of several books about body language, and gave scores of public and corporate lectures on body language and its application in business and government.



Jackie loved traveling, especially to search out her Scotch-Irish roots. Also, she lived with Richard and Luba for four years in Balatonfured, Hungary before returning to Indianapolis in 2018.



Many thanks to Jackie's care-givers at Wyndmoor of Castleton (particularly Camille, Donna, Florence) and Brookdale Hospice (Candy and Rhonda). No memorial is planned at this time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store