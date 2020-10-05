Jacqueline Arline BanksJacqueline Arline Banks passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. On March 30, 1937, Jackie was the first child born to the late Velma Marie and Lemuel McMurren Sr. in Norfolk, Virginia. Her brother Lemuel McMurren, Jr. preceded her in death. She attended John T. West grade school and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, VA. She was a longtime resident of Indianapolis, Indiana.Employed for over 30 years at Veterans Administration Hospital where she served in many positions, including as a phlebotomist and histology technician, she was recognized as a superior employee. She was a longtime and one of the early members of Little Bethel Baptist Missionary Church where she served on the Senior Usher Board and Matrons.Our Mother devoted her life to her children and they are her greatest legacy. She strongly believed that education is the key to success, and Mama role modelled and instilled in her children the joyful passion of serving others. The Jacqueline A. Banks Memorial Scholarship will help students attain their educational goals.Mama was all about love. She dearly loved and was so proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her children stated: "Our Mother was a brilliant renaissance woman who spoke insightfully regarding any current event or issue. Before she passed, she shared: "Why does the color of our skin bother you?" responding to racism in our nation.She leaves to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy of love and service three devoted Children: Vanita Maria Banks, Hawthorn Woods, IL; Avis Lenora Rash (Kern Henry Rash II), Yucaipa, CA; and Carlos Edwin Banks (Jamyce Curtis), Indianapolis, IN. Grandchildren: Karma Arlene Duffy (Marques); Kern H. Rash, III (Dina); Carlos E. Banks II (Adia); and Curtis Lemuel Banks. Great Grandchildren: Jonah Duffy, Cyrus Duffy, Genesis Lenora Duffy, and Kern H. Rash, IV. Cousin: Yvonne Harris (Fred) and a host of cousins, relatives and friends. Private family funeral and burial service.In lieu of flowers and gifts, please mail contributions payable to:Jacqueline A. Banks Memorial Scholarshipc/o: Brenda Delaney, ControllerCentral Indiana Community Foundation615 N. Alabama Street, Suite 300Indianapolis, IN 46204