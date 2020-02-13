|
Jacqueline B. Cluggish
Indianapolis - Jacqueline Beatrice Janitz Cluggish, 88, of Indianapolis, passed away February 11, 2020. She was born on the south side of Indianapolis on June 28, 1931 to the late Clarence H. and Clara G. DeVault Janitz.
She graduated from Whiteland High in 1949. After graduation from high school, she began work at HP Wasson where she met her husband, Roger. They wed on October 14, 1950. Later she worked as an assistant manager at Paul Harris. Her longest employment was with the Department of Labor at the Army Finance Center on Fort Benjamin Harrison. She retired in 1991.
Jackie is survived by three loving children, Gwen (Craig) Sheder, Steve (Audi) Cluggish, and Autumn Magers. Her grandchildren are Justin, Zachary, Zulema, and Nicholas. She was blessed also with three great-grandsons.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Cluggish and son, Matthew Cluggish.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 11AM to 2PM with a funeral service at 2PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, 46229.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020