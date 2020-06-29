Jacqueline "Jackie" Backus
Indianapolis - 58, passed away June 29, 2020. Visitation will be July 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Church of Christ; a Rosary will take place at 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:30 a.m. For full obituary please visit www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.