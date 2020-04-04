|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Barr Surprenant
Indianapolis -
Jacqueline "Jackie" Barr Surprenant, 90, Indianapolis, passed away April 2, 2020. Mrs. Surprenant was born June 30, 1929, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to the late Fred and Dorothy Ola (Wagoneer) Brunke.
Jackie attended the University of Indianapolis and worked in banking for 30 years. She had been employed at Indiana National Bank, the National Bank of Detroit, Bank One, and retired from Chase in 2006. A long-time member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church, she also taught CCD classes there for years. She was a volunteer at St. Francis Hospital and also enjoyed her part-time work at the Fountain Square Marion County Library. Jackie will be fondly remembered by her loving family.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her first husband, James Barr; her second husband, Homer Surprenant; her son, Stephen T. Barr; and a half-brother, Fredrick Charles Brunke.
Survivors include her sons, Dale R. Barr, Robert J. (Pati) Barr, and Charles M. (Susan) Barr; daughters, Jennifer B. (Bob) Zigler, Theresa M. (Jim) Lawrence, Mary C. (the late Vince) Baker, Patricia A. (Mark) Roe, and E. Joann (Patrick) Kane; sister, Patricia Ocheskey; nine grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the O'Riley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Those wishing to participate in Jackie's funeral on Tuesday are invited to view the service on the O'Riley YouTube channel by visiting www.ORileyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020