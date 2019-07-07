|
Jacqueline D. (Gessler) Fann
Indianapolis - Jacqueline D. (Gessler) Fann 74 of Indianapolis formerly Bloomington, IL passed away July 01, 2019. Jacqueline was born on August 03, 1944 in Oak Park, IL to Alfred C and Grace (Laskowski) Gessler. Jacqueline graduated from Bloomington High School and was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She married Gary Fann in 1965 and he has preceded her in death along with her son Jason. She moved to Indianapolis in 1999 and she graduated from the University of Indianapolis in May 2011 at the age of 67 while perusing careers in insurance, real estate and most notably teaching at Christel House Academy. Jacqueline lived a Christian life where she had strong values in her family and she gave of her time talents and treasure to Chapel Rock Christian Church where she was an active member. She loved to sing in the choir at church and always had her hand out to help the less fortunate. She loved teaching children. She was an accomplished sewer of any type of material for any occasion or for something around the house. Jacqueline is survived by her sons; Robert "Bob" and Tony (Patty) Fann and her grandchildren; Kristen (Garrett) French, Payton and Kourtney Fann. Calling will be held on Monday July 08, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway 2950 North High School Road Speedway, IN 46224 from 4 to 7 pm followed by the funeral service at 7 pm EST. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday July 09, 2019 at Park Hill Cemetery Bloomington, IL. At 3 pm CST. Memorial contributions may be given to Christel House International In Memory of Jacqueline Fann for Christel House Academy 10 West Market Street Suite 1990 Indianapolis, IN 46204. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com. Assisting with funeral arrangements in Bloomington, IL is the Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home [email protected]
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 7, 2019