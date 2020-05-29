Jacqueline D. Troy
Indianapolis - Jacqueline D. Troy (to her friends known as Jackie and by her mother as Jake), 41, passed away May 7, 2020 at her residence in Indianapolis, IN.
Born in Fort Walton Beach, Florida April 25, 1979. In late1992 after losing her family home from Hurricane Andrew she moved to Kokomo, IN . Graduated from Maconaquah High in 1997 and received a B.A. in Political Science from IU Bloomington in 2001.
Jackie was known to be a fierce and vocal advocate for marginalized populations including women, minorities and individuals transitioning out of the justice system. Her work spanned over several organizations including the Green Family Foundation, Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and most recently the Central Indiana Women's Business Center, a division of the Greater Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce. She had a strong passion for helping individuals save money, start and grow businesses and help take steps to rebuild their lives. Amongst her greatest professional legacies included spearheading financial literacy and entrepreneurial workshops as well as the annual Women in Business Retreat.
A force to be reckoned with at any sporting or musical event, Jackie had a passion for gathering with her friends whether it was to play bocce or board games, watch football and basketball games, or go for long bicycle rides, she was never shy to show her competitive spirit. Always one to love a good theme, Jackie was also unmatched in her love of annually celebrating Halloween and St. Patty's Day with costumes and sweet fruity drinks, the bigger the straw and umbrella, the better.
At the heart of any activity was Jackie's love of her friends, who she treated like family, doting on them at their birthdays and who knew Jackie was just a phone call or text away if a ride, connection, shopping spree, road trip, or spa day were needed.
Amongst her greatest passions was the care and rescue of dogs, most recently fostering a special mastiff named Mulligan through the animal rescue charity, Helping Paws. Over the years Jackie had many dogs with dynamic personalities of their own that lived, long full lives due to the love and attention she gave them.
She is survived by her mother Brandy Troy of Key Largo, FL; father, John and wife Mary Troy of Fort Walton Beach, FL; sister Dusty and husband Jason Kuhn of Knoxville, TN and beloved niece, Kenize and nephew, Vance.
Jackie's passing is a tragic loss to her friends throughout the Central Indiana area, leaving a significant void. Though unable to convene to memorialize the loss of a dear friend, ways to honor her memory will certainly present themselves. In the meantime, those wishing to make contributions in Jackie's memory, are welcome to contact Girls Inc. https://girlsincindy.org.
Indianapolis - Jacqueline D. Troy (to her friends known as Jackie and by her mother as Jake), 41, passed away May 7, 2020 at her residence in Indianapolis, IN.
Born in Fort Walton Beach, Florida April 25, 1979. In late1992 after losing her family home from Hurricane Andrew she moved to Kokomo, IN . Graduated from Maconaquah High in 1997 and received a B.A. in Political Science from IU Bloomington in 2001.
Jackie was known to be a fierce and vocal advocate for marginalized populations including women, minorities and individuals transitioning out of the justice system. Her work spanned over several organizations including the Green Family Foundation, Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and most recently the Central Indiana Women's Business Center, a division of the Greater Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce. She had a strong passion for helping individuals save money, start and grow businesses and help take steps to rebuild their lives. Amongst her greatest professional legacies included spearheading financial literacy and entrepreneurial workshops as well as the annual Women in Business Retreat.
A force to be reckoned with at any sporting or musical event, Jackie had a passion for gathering with her friends whether it was to play bocce or board games, watch football and basketball games, or go for long bicycle rides, she was never shy to show her competitive spirit. Always one to love a good theme, Jackie was also unmatched in her love of annually celebrating Halloween and St. Patty's Day with costumes and sweet fruity drinks, the bigger the straw and umbrella, the better.
At the heart of any activity was Jackie's love of her friends, who she treated like family, doting on them at their birthdays and who knew Jackie was just a phone call or text away if a ride, connection, shopping spree, road trip, or spa day were needed.
Amongst her greatest passions was the care and rescue of dogs, most recently fostering a special mastiff named Mulligan through the animal rescue charity, Helping Paws. Over the years Jackie had many dogs with dynamic personalities of their own that lived, long full lives due to the love and attention she gave them.
She is survived by her mother Brandy Troy of Key Largo, FL; father, John and wife Mary Troy of Fort Walton Beach, FL; sister Dusty and husband Jason Kuhn of Knoxville, TN and beloved niece, Kenize and nephew, Vance.
Jackie's passing is a tragic loss to her friends throughout the Central Indiana area, leaving a significant void. Though unable to convene to memorialize the loss of a dear friend, ways to honor her memory will certainly present themselves. In the meantime, those wishing to make contributions in Jackie's memory, are welcome to contact Girls Inc. https://girlsincindy.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 29 to May 30, 2020.