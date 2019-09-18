Resources
Jacqueline Delores (Henry) Berry

Indianapolis - Jacqueline Delores (Henry) Berry, 84, Indianapolis, entered eternal rest on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was a member of St. John's Missionary Baptist Church. She earned a bachelor degree from Indiana University, Bloomington and master degree from Butler University. Upon her retirement in 1995, she had 45 years of service to IPS and then she spent the next decade working in a part-time capacity based on need in the GED program and covering administrator leaves. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, having served as President.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Dr. Marva L. Berry; adopted niece, Karen Henry Smith (Joseph L.); sister, Rita Moncrief Andrews, and brothers, Thomas B., Jr. (Mary), George E. (DeAnna), Ronald L. (Carolyn) and Richard (Diane) Henry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
