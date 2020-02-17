|
|
Jacqueline French
Indianapolis - Jacqueline "Jackie" French, 91, of Indianapolis passed away February 16, 2020. Jackie was born in Bronxville, New York the daughter of the late Bernard and Ruth (Smuck) French. She graduated from the College of New Rochelle in 1950 and Columbia University in 1964 with a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology. She devoted her professional career to children, retiring in 1993 as Chief Psychologist at Riley Child Psychiatry Clinic. She was also an Associate professor at Indiana University Medical School. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Bernard French, her sister-in-law Eloise and nephew Bernard M. French.
She is survived by her sister Jeanne French Gabriel (Richard, deceased) and by nephews and nieces, Michele French, Peter French (Donna, deceased), Theresa French Kanitra (Steve), Chris French (Susan), and Larry French (Donna Makishima), and by nephew Michael Gabriel (Lynn) and niece Patricia Gabriel Salisbury (John), and by their children.
Upon retirement, Jackie filled her time as a tireless volunteer. She donated her time at St. Vincent Hospital for twenty years. She continued to volunteer at the St. Vincent de Paul Society and St. Pius X Church up until the week of her passing.
Jackie loved spending time with her family. This included holidays and special occasions with her nieces and nephews in Indianapolis and an annual trip back east to visit with her sister and her extended family.
Jackie also treasured her many friendships, whether they were friends from work, church or the neighborhood. The get togethers usually took place at restaurants that Jackie had picked based on the quality of their chocolate desserts.
She was an active member at St. Matthew Catholic Church until 2016, and more recently at St. Pius X Catholic Church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Dr., Indianapolis, Indiana 46240. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to St. Pius X Church, St. Matthew Church, or St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020