Jacqueline (Jackie Karsch) Law, 94, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away on June 24, 2019. She was born on September 5, 1925. She was the daughter of Elsie and Charles Karsch. She graduated from Shortridge High School and the American School of Ballet in New York City. Her family were members of Beth-El Zedeck, Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation. She was a top performer in several Broadway stage productions, such as Bach's, St. Matthew Passion and Lady in Question. She also directed plays, and was a choreographer and a ballet, tap and modern dance instructor.
She was active with the National Council of Jewish Women, Hadassah and the Jewish Welfare Federation Women's Division.
Jackie married Milton Law in June 1946. They had two children, Cathy Law and Richard Carl Law. She is predeceased by her husband Milton, their son Richard, and her brother and sister-in-law Edward and Marilyn Karsch. She is survived by her daughter Cathy, grandson Joshua Herren (Henry Steinberg), nephew Blair Karsch, niece Dana Karsch Wagner, and grand-nephew, Myles Wagner and many relatives in Israel. Services were private. Contributions in her memory may be made to a . She leaves friends in Indianapolis, Glencoe IL, and La Jolla CA.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 6, 2019