Jacqueline "Jackie" Long
Indianapolis - Jackie Long, 86, went to be with the Lord on November 26, 2019.
Jackie started working as a buyer for Block's Department Store. Soon, she began attending a small white frame church called E.49th St. Christian church. This was where she found her Savior, her life's work, and her ministry. She became Pastor Russ Blowers assistant in 1957. They worked side by side in ministry for many years, including time at the church's E. 91st campus. She also worked with other pastors there and coordinated countless weddings.
After retiring, Jackie continued to volunteer at the church in Benevolence, Wheels in Motion, Heritage Place, Hannah Circle, and Golden Harvest ministries. She was also on the board of the E91 Church Foundation.
Jackie was preceded by her mother Alma Long, and her sister Janet Hultz.
Jackie will be sadly missed by her Pittsburgh, PA family. Brother-in-law Thomas H. Hultz (Janet-deceased), Nephew Thomas B. Hultz (Laura), Niece Stacy L. Phillips (Edward), a great niece, 3 great nephews, and their spouses and children. And by her Indianapolis family, Cousins John R. Sutton (Ann-deceased), Brittany(Alex)Franken and family, John (Jennifer) Sutton and family, Janice Miller (William- deceased) and family, Diane Robertson (Brent- deceased) and family. Jackie leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion to her Lord, her church friends, her family, and to all whose lives she touched.
Visitation Friday December 13th from 4-8 pm, E. 91st Christian Church. Celebration of life, 10 am December 14th, E.91st Christian Church. Private interment for family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jackie's memory to E. 91st. Christian Church, the E. 91st. Church Foundation, or Good Shephard Community Center. Please share a memory or condolence of Jackie at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019