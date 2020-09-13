1/
Jacqueline Marie Moon
1931 - 2020
Jacqueline Marie Moon

Indianapolis - Jacqueline Marie Moon, age 89, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Jacqueline was born April 26, 1931 in Indianapolis to Richard and Hildegard Clement Growe. She was a computer operator for the Indiana government center retiring in 2000. Previous she worked for the Glove Company for 30 years and Ayers. She was a member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son Stephen Moon. Jackie is survived by her grandchildren. Karen Survant, Angela Kleptz, Kristen Moon, Amy Moon, William Moon and 10 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday September 16 from 11 am - 1 pm at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm at the mortuary. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com for the Moon family.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
SEP
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
3173536101
