Jacqueline "Jackie" Mason
Plainfield - Jacqueline Hall Mason "Jackie", 95, of Plainfield, Indiana, peacefully passed into heaven on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Jackie was born on September 20, 1924 in Indianapolis but lived most of her life in Plainfield, Indiana. She married William (Bill)
H. Mason, Jr., on September 20, 1941, until Bill's death in 1984. They were owners of Columbia Distributing Company, located in Indianapolis. They had two children, Mike and Beverly. She has 4 grandchildren, Jason Ziegler, Chad Ziegler (Michelle) Brandi Mason, Michael Mason (Jamie). She has 5 great-grandchildren, Nicholas Zalud, Marissa Ziegler, Nolan Mason, Jaden Ziegler and Brady Mason.
Jackie was the oldest of 14 children.
Preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Fila (Neill) Hall, brothers Robert Hall, Norman Hall, Glenn Hall, Donald Hall, William Hall, Ronald Hall and sister Leona Rogers.
She has 6 living siblings, Leroy Hall, Melvin Hall, Anna Van Buskirk (Jim) Wayne Hall, Sharon Marsh (Ron) and Linda Stowers (Art). Sisters in law, Viola Hall, Shirley Johnson and Jeanne Kessler. Several nieces and nephews.
Jackie loved playing golf and played until she was 81. She played bridge until she was 90. She also was an excellent quilt maker, quilting several quilts for her family. She enjoyed travelling, and toured Europe several times.
She spent several of her later years in Naples, Florida where she played golf and would often invite her family and friends to join her. She was a member of the Plainfield Christian Church
Jackie would like to thank all the people at Park Square Manor, located in Avon, and Caring Call Connection, also located in Avon for the excellent care that they gave to her.
Funeral services will be held at Hall-Baker Funeral Home in Plainfield, on Thursday, June 11th with viewing at 9:00 am, and services starting at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Plainfield. Also, thank you to Intrepid Hospice of Indianapolis and Peace Hospice of Naperville, IL. Online condolences may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.