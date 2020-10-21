Jacqueline ("Jackie") R. Pechette
Indianapolis - Jacqueline ("Jackie") R. Pechette, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Jackie was born on March 18, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late John and Ruth (Caldwell) Fonder. She was preceded in passing by her husband of 67 years, Charles, on August 22, 2018.
Jackie led a full life exemplified by high energy, spirit and compassion. She had a lifelong passion for art and was a prolific oil and watercolor artist herself. In addition to raising their four boys, she found time to be an active member of the Indianapolis Art League (now Indianapolis Art Center) including serving as its president in 1970. She also applied her artistic talents to Charlie's line of work, designing and building their long-time family residence and her mother's Brown County home. In 1980, she served as president of the National Association of Home Builders Women's Auxiliary. At the request of Senator Lugar, she served as the Executive Assistant for the Fund for Hoosier Excellence for five years. After she and Charlie began spending their winters in Florida, she became active in the Art League of Bonita Springs (now Center for the Arts of Bonita Springs) serving as its president twice in 1995-96 and 2003-04 and as a board member from 1993-96 and again from 2003-04. She cared deeply about family and loved spending time with her sisters and brothers-in-law, her children and her many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. While she may be remembered for her artistic talents, philanthropy and volunteerism, she will be most remembered for her cheerful smile and sunny disposition.
Jackie graduated from Syracuse University College of Fine Arts in 1951. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority and Daughters of the American Revolution. She was bestowed the Sagamore of the Wabash Award by Governor Otis Bowen in 1980 and the IUPUI Spirit of Philanthropy Award in 1991.
She is survived by her sons, John C. (wife, Celeste) Pechette, Thomas F. (wife, Sarah) Pechette, Michael A. (wife, Jean Marie) Pechette and Charles D. (wife, Jennifer) Pechette; grandchildren, Arielle (husband, Bob) Markley and Jonathan (wife, Linden) Pechette, Joshua Pechette, Alexander (wife, Kathryn) Pechette and Christina (husband, Josh Kurtz) Pechette, Cassie (husband, Chris) Rensing, Sean O'Gara, Charlie A., Thomas and Kyle Pechette; great grandchildren, Will Markley, Graham Pechette and Connor Rensing; and sister-in-law, Edna Murphy. She was also a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon EST Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road. Immediately following the visitation family and friends will proceed to an outdoor tent for services that will begin at 12:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Young Life Washington Township, The Jacqueline and Charles Pechette Scholarship Fund of the Center for the Arts of Bonita Springs or the Humane Society of Naples, FL. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com
