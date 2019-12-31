|
|
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Gray
Indianapolis - Jacquelyn (Jackie) Joyce Gray a long-time resident of Indianapolis, IN passed away December 26, 2019, just short of her 81st birthday, at SouthPointe Healthcare where she received compassionate hospice care.
Born in New Orleans, LA on January 12, 1939 to Adele and James Wells, Jackie delighted in wreaking havoc with her two brothers, Willard and Byron. (She also had 57 first cousins from her mom's side.) Jackie moved to Indianapolis in 1958. In 1973, after divorce and finding herself with two little ones still at home, Jackie made it a priority to instill in her five daughters the importance of hard work and independence. She promptly got a job as a Surgery Attendant at Methodist Hospital, retiring 27 years later. She was able to keep a roof over her family's head and food on the table— all on an incredibly meager salary. Jackie was a survivor.
Jackie lived her life on her terms—always. She was a beer drinker and chain smoker. She loved country music, dancing, raising hell, and various life shenanigans. At age 49, Jackie settled down (a bit) when her granddaughter Summer was born. Her greatest joy in life became watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren play. Jackie became quite the gardener, raising everything from roses to tomatoes at her Eastside home where she lived for over 30 years. She collected lots (and lots) of things, including porcelain dolls that many considered to be a little creepy. Jackie adored her dogs throughout her life, including her last dog Kiwi.
Jackie was high-spirited even throughout her last days, eating fried chicken, listening to country music (less dancing), and enjoying her friends and family. Her last outing, appropriately so, was with her loving granddaughter and long-term caregiver Tara. She spent Christmas surrounded by love and laughter. We were fortunate that she remained lucid and never lost her humor, kindness, or desire to live life to its fullest—and to do it on her terms.
Jackie is survived by her five children: Rhonda Griffith (Randy), Trevelyn Gray, Roberta Morriss, Jacquelyn Eubanks, and Tonya Bond; older brother Willard Wells (Dot); nine grandchildren: Shannon Shockley (Matt), Elizabeth Griffith (Todd), Tara Bishop (Dan), Dustin and Krystal Morriss, Summer Gray, Frank Tanner Eubanks, Melissa and Max Bond; 18 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); one great-great-granddaughter; two nieces; best friend Ann Risch; and many other loving family members and friends.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; younger brother Byron Wells; grandson Jeffrey Scott Guffey (Kris); nephew Tommy Wells; and step-sister Madeline Shaw.
Family and friends may begin gathering at 11:30 for a noon service on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020