Jacquline Johnson
Indianapolis - Jacquline Johnson, 58, passed away on February 26, 2019. On Saturday, March 9, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Greater Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church, and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 7, 2019