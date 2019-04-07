Services
Jaen Day Stevenson


Brownsburg - Died Tuesday, April 1, 2019 at home. She was born February 17, 1926 in Aurora, Illinois to the late Charles Edgar and Elizabeth Eldora (McConkle) Day. She graduated from West Aurora High School and Purdue University. She had retired from Wood-Mizer Products in 2002. Jaen loved her Thistle Bridge Friends for over 50 years.

Jaen is survived by two sons, William Danil O'Daix of Brownsburg and Charles Daniel Stevenson of Indianapolis; a brother, Chas Edgar Day, Jr. of Montgomery, IL; a niece and three nephews and their families. Final services will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, Illinois. Arrangements entrusted to Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel. Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019
