Jake Ruble
Indianapolis - Our beloved Jacob "Jake" David Neal Ruble passed away on Saturday, April 20. 2019. Calling will be 4-8 p.m on Thursday, April 25th and 10-11 a.m. on Friday, April 26th at Jones Crossing Banquet Center, next door to Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville with the celebration of life service starting at 11 a.m. To view full obituary, send a condolence to the family or share a story about Jake, please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 24, 2019