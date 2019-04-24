Services
Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-0200
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jones Crossing Banquet Center
Mooresville, IN
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jones Crossing Banquet Center
Mooresville, IN
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones Crossing Banquet Center
Mooresville, IN
Resources
More Obituaries for Jake Ruble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jake Ruble

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jake Ruble Obituary
Jake Ruble

Indianapolis - Our beloved Jacob "Jake" David Neal Ruble passed away on Saturday, April 20. 2019. Calling will be 4-8 p.m on Thursday, April 25th and 10-11 a.m. on Friday, April 26th at Jones Crossing Banquet Center, next door to Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville with the celebration of life service starting at 11 a.m. To view full obituary, send a condolence to the family or share a story about Jake, please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now