|
|
James A. "Jim" Binhack
Indianapolis - James A. "Jim" Binhack, age 91, passed away with his wife at his side on August 20, 2019. Born in Des Moines Iowa in 1927 to Vera (Zonsius) and Arthur Binhack, he married Mary Ellen Melle on April 25, 1953. He served his country for two years in the Army in Korea, and had a prosperous career in the insurance business - his longest company of service was Nationwide Insurance for more than 30 years. Jim was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus and served the organization in various capacities. He was a member of Council #3682, instituted and managed the council's Credit Union, and served as a Grand Knight and then Past Grand Knight. He also organized and called Bingo for many decades for St. Christopher and the Knights of Columbus. Jim valued service. Seeing an opportunity to make good use of surplus food from O'Malia's, he arranged to deliver the food from O'Malia's to Holy Trinity Food Pantry before it was thrown away. Jim was outgoing and enjoyed spending time with his family, telling jokes and stories, smoking cigars, going out to restaurants and all things trains. After retirement, he especially enjoyed being a member of "The Liar's Club" in Speedway, a local coffee group. Jim was also a friend of Lois W. for 31 years. He loved being a yellow shirt at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during events. He is preceded in death by one son, John Gerard Binhack. Jim is survived by his wife Mary Ellen, his children Jody, Art (Teri), Chris (Jan), Pete (Julie), Lucy (Howard), Veronica (Kevin) and Anne (Abe), his grandchildren Jessica, Kyle, Allie, John, Katie, Kris, Emily, Kyvan and Lila, his great-grandchildren Gryffin and Ezra. As Jim would say in his standard caring farewell to loved ones, May God Be With You. A visitation is scheduled "TODAY" Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:30PM at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indpls with a K of C Service and rosary at 7:30PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Christopher Catholic Church 5301 W. 16th Street Indpls. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence or to share a special story or memory about Jim please visit www.stevensmortuary.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 23, 2019