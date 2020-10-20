James A. ButlerIndianapolis - After an exemplary life of 90 years marked by strong faith and commitment to family and church, James A. Butler entered life eternal Sunday, October 18, 2020. One of three sons, Jim was born February 25, 1930 in Cincinnati, IN, to the late Arthur Lee and Hazel N. Butler. Jim was deeply loved and adored by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Jim was a 1947 graduate of Greenfield High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Jim married Betty L. Gardner, April 17, 1952, and she preceded him in death June 29, 2018, after 66 wonderful years of marriage. Jim was a trooper for the Indiana State Police from 1956 to 1960. He then owned and operated Butler Insurance Agency for 38 years, retiring in 1997. Jim was a 56 year member of Calvary Tabernacle, and a Past President of both the Greenfield Kiwanis Club and the Hancock County Board of Realtors.Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Calvary Tabernacle, 902 Fletcher Ave., with funeral services there Friday at 11:00 a.m.Jim is survived by his devoted sons, Phillip J. Butler (Paula), Thomas A. Butler, Dr. Daniel L. Butler (Pamela), and Rev. Jeffrey M. Butler (Tami); eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Two brothers, William L. and Robert F. Butler, preceded him in death. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel.