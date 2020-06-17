James A. Clements
James A. Clements

Indianapolis - James A. Clements, 72, lifelong resident of Indianapolis passed away on June 13, 2020.

Funeral services for James will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be directed to the care of James' son via donation envelopes provided at the funeral home.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
JUN
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
