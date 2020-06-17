James A. ClementsIndianapolis - James A. Clements, 72, lifelong resident of Indianapolis passed away on June 13, 2020.Funeral services for James will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be directed to the care of James' son via donation envelopes provided at the funeral home.