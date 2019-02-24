Services
James A. Fritsch


James A. Fritsch 61, passed away on Friday, February 1 at home. He was born on May 12,1957 to Albert and Eva Fritsch. Jim is survived by his wife of 31 years Debra K. Fritsch, sisters Beverly Million, Marilyn Akers, and brother Michael Fritsch. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Marsha D. Fritsch. Jim was cremated and there will be a private memorial service at a later date.

Lauck and Veldof was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019
