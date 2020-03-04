|
James A. Mahurin Jr.
Avon - James A. Mahurin Jr., 72, passed away March 4, 2020. He was retired after 53 years from Allison Transmission. He was also a member of the Local UAW Union, Southside Corvette Club and attended Kingsway Christian Church. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Stauffer Mahurin; children, Amanda (Scott) Creager and Adam Mahurin; brother, Ray Mahurin; grandchildren, Jersey Mahurin, Brooke Creager and Blake Creager. Funeral Services are 2pm Sunday March 8, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon with Visitation 12pm-2pm before the Service. Burial will be in Danville South Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020