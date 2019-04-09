|
James A. Staples
Greenwood - James A. Staples, 80, of Greenwood, IN passed away April 4, 2019. He was born in Lafayette, IN to the late Bill and Vera Staples. He is survived by his brother Donald Dean (Meltina) Staples and Stephen G. Staples; sister Carole (John) Hill; sister-in-laws Norma and Ruth Staples and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Bob Staples, Tom Staples, and Jerry Staples.
Visitation will be held Friday April 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home 1977 S. State Rd. 135, Greenwood, Indiana.
Followed by a Funeral Service at Noon in the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
An extended obituary can be viewed at www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 9, 2019