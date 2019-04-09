Services
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Staples
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Staples


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James A. Staples Obituary
James A. Staples

Greenwood - James A. Staples, 80, of Greenwood, IN passed away April 4, 2019. He was born in Lafayette, IN to the late Bill and Vera Staples. He is survived by his brother Donald Dean (Meltina) Staples and Stephen G. Staples; sister Carole (John) Hill; sister-in-laws Norma and Ruth Staples and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Bob Staples, Tom Staples, and Jerry Staples.

Visitation will be held Friday April 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home 1977 S. State Rd. 135, Greenwood, Indiana.

Followed by a Funeral Service at Noon in the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

An extended obituary can be viewed at www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
Download Now