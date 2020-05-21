James Alan Scharfenberger
Indianapolis - James Alan Scharfenberger, 85, of Indianapolis passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born in New Albany, IN to Cletus John Scharfenberger and Lucile S. Sweeney on May 20, 1934. James served in the United States Army for five years. He was a member of the American Legion and St. Michael the Archangel Parish. James was a Director of Research and Development with ITW Ransburg. Watching the Chicago Bears football games was a spiritual experience for James. He enjoyed coaching football and had for 12 years at St. Michael's. James liked working on Crossword Puzzles, playing poker and bridge, playing golf and going fishing, especially with his grandkids. James had a passion for reading history books and watching WWII movies and documentaries. He loved attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joseph J. Scharfenberger; brother, John Scharfenberger;sister, Nancy Hagan; and granddaughter, Haley Boltz. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Dee Ann Kinney; daughters, Julianna (James) Newland, Janis (Mark) Boltz, Jodee (Rusty) Crace and Jennifer (Ryan) Snyder; his son, James (Patty) Scharfenberger II; granddaughters, Christine Scharfenberger and Megan Snyder; grandsons, James Scharfenberger III, William (Nick) Scharfenberger, R.J. Crace, Tyler Crace, Colton Crace, Cody Crace, Matthew Boltz, Alex Boltz, Patrick Newland and Gavin Snyder; great granddaughter, Sophia Jones; and twenty four nieces and nephews. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Indianapolis Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) https://cyoarchindy.org, click on "Donate to CYO". To leave the family an online condolence visit www.stevensmortuary.net.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
