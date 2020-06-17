James Alden Martin
Indianapolis - James Alden Martin, age 69, passed away June 9th, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born on July 15th, 1950 in Indianapolis, IN. He was the son of Mark Edward Martin and Mary Vincentia Connor Martin.
Jim was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis where he attended St. Andrew grade school and later graduated from Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory High School in 1968. He worked as a Daily Delivery truck driver before eventually beginning his career with UPS where he would retire after nearly 30 years of service. After his retirement from UPS, Jim drove a school bus for Hamilton Southeastern Schools providing transportation service for special needs children.
Jim's greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. His love for people and his ability to see the good in everyone touched all that he met. Jim took advantage of every opportunity to spend time with those he loved whether it be through golf, gatherings, or family vacations. Jim also loved spending time at Lake Michigan and cooking for friends and family.
Jim will be lovingly remembered as the devoted husband of Peg Martin for 40 years, as well as a father, brother, papa, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his wife Margaret Sharpe Martin, daughters Kathleen Martin Dillon (Michael Dillon), and Courtney Martin Schmidt (Gabe Schmidt). He is also survived by his four grandchildren; James, Eliza, Daniel, and John; his sisters; Mary Ellen Martin, and Sally Martin Hale(Bruce Hale);brothers in law Rick Sharpe, Ron Sharpe, and Greg Sharpe; sisters in law; Deborah Sharpe, Janet Sharpe Engle, and Patricia Sharpe Tokarek; and 9 nephews and nieces.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Mark Martin.
A memorial celebration to honor his life will be held at 4:00 PM on June 27th, 2020 at the home of his daughter. Directions can be obtained by emailing jimmartinmemorial@gmail.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to Esophageal Cancer Action Network at Ecan.org
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.