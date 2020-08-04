James Allen Burgett
Indianapolis - James Allen Burgett
Jim Burgett passed away after a protracted illness on July 31, 2020. Jim was born in Union Township, Johnson County to Russell F. and Gussie G. Burgett. After attending Union School, he entered Miami University (Oxford, OH) on a Navy ROTC scholarship. After graduation he qualified and entered the submarine service of the United States Navy serving as a Lieutenant during the end of the diesel submarine era in the Cold War. He married Joan Jeanette Cryder of Cincinnati, Ohio on December 22, 1962 to whom he remained married for 53 years until her death in 2015. After completing military service in 1966, he returned to Indianapolis working for Eli Lilly and starting his family. Shortly thereafter, he accepted a position in systems and computer analysis with George S. Olive and Company. While at Olive (currently BKD, CPAs and Advisors), Jim achieved a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University, became a Certified Public Accountant, and a partner in George Olive and Company. He remained a partner until his retirement in 1995.
Jim enjoyed his retirement by wintering in Florida, extensive travel with Joannie, golfing, and above all else reading. He was a famous Thanksgiving cook preparing a meal that fed 40-50 family members in a tradition that lasted 40 years. Jim was known for his kind and gentle demeanor, steadfast loyalty to family and friends, and thoughtfulness. Throughout his life but especially his last months, he demonstrated grace, tenacity, and courage seldom seen.
Jim is preceded in death by his loving wife Joannie. He is survived by his children Dr. Richard (Malinda) Burgett, Robert Burgett, and Jill (Fred) McLinn; grandchildren Kendall Burgett, Patrick Burgett, Lauren Burgett, Trevor Tartaglia, Jenna Tartaglia, and Dillon Tartaglia; brother John (Sally) Burgett, and brother and sister-in-law Charles and Julie Cryder.
Visitation will be held at Singleton and Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46227 on Friday August 7th from 11:00AM to 1:00PM with brief service to follow. Mask wearing and social distancing will be required. Seating and attendance for the service may be limited. Burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery will follow services. You are invited to read Jim's obituary at www.singletonandherrmortuary.com
