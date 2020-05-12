James Allen Wilson
James Allen Wilson, 67 of Carmel, passes away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1953 in Plymouth, MI to Robert Floyd and Ethel Wilson. Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, the love of his life, Beth (Hines) Wilson; mother Ethel Wilson; siblings Carol Hibler (Don) and Robert Wilson (Paula); and nieces Emily Fiske (Brian) and Alexander Teegen (John).

Due to current restrictions, a private family gathering was held at Flanner Buchanan on May 8, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to The Bridge Church at thebridgeministries.us or the Lung Transplant Program at the Cleveland Clinic. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for Jim's extended obituary.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
