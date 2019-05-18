|
|
James Anthony Farmer
Indianapolis - James Anthony Farmer 71 passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born July 19, 1947 in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, he was the son of late Percy A. Farmer and Rebecca L. Lee.
He will be lovingly remembered by Brother Mike (Donna), Sister Debra, nephew Michael, and a host of family and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday May 18, 2019, at 11:00a.m, with visitation from 10:00a.m. until 11:00a.m. at the Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 3276 Winthrop Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46205.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 18, 2019