Little Bethel Baptist Church
3276 Winthrop Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
3276 Winthrop Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
James Anthony Farmer


1947 - 2019
James Anthony Farmer Obituary
James Anthony Farmer

Indianapolis - James Anthony Farmer 71 passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born July 19, 1947 in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, he was the son of late Percy A. Farmer and Rebecca L. Lee.

He will be lovingly remembered by Brother Mike (Donna), Sister Debra, nephew Michael, and a host of family and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday May 18, 2019, at 11:00a.m, with visitation from 10:00a.m. until 11:00a.m. at the Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 3276 Winthrop Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46205.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 18, 2019
