James Ausban Nelson
California, MD - James Ausban Nelson, 70, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Mr. Nelson was born May 3, 1949 in Bluefield, WV. James was employed with Booz Allen Hamilton as a Network Analyst; and he was a veteran of the US Navy. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, painting, kayaking, and visiting art museums.
James is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Stewart Ford; and stepfather, Francis Ford.
He is survived by his sons, Kristopher James Nelson (Melinda), David Broviak (Molly), and Nicholas Broviak; sister, Nancy Elaine Ford Burress (Gary); brother, Francis Michael Ford; grandchildren, Emily Ann Nelson Russell, Dexter Mathena, Jenna Broviak, Kailey Broviak, Brittany Paige Fullington, Trevor Alan Fullington, and Brianna Renae Fullington; great grandchildren, Colton Russell, Weston Russell, Sophie Fullington, Grayson Friedel, and Gunner Wilkinson; and nieces, Lisa Burress Young and Stacy Burress Smith.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals in Black Mountain, NC.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00am at Mountain View Memorial Park in Black Mountain, NC.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019