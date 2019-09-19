|
James B. Lyons, Sr.
Cornville, AZ - James B. Lyons, Sr. passed away at the age of 75 on September 11, 2019 at Banner Gateway Medical Center in Gilbert, Arizona. Jim, a proud father and grandfather, was spending his retirement years in Cornville, Arizona with his loving companion Beverly Jackson. In retirement, Jim briefly served as the Cornville Community Association President. He also enjoyed traveling the world experiencing destinations such as Africa, Greece and Patagonia, riding his new ATV in the desert and through the red rocks, and volunteering at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, Arizona. He truly relished the slower pace of life.
Jim was born on June 4, 1944 in Indianapolis to Bernard and Helen (Koesters) Lyons. He attended Christ the King Grade School, North Central High School, and Indiana University. He served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1969. Jim worked many years in Indianapolis as a residential property manager, retiring as vice-president from Gene B. Glick Co. in 2008. Jim is preceded in death by his father Bernard, mother Helen, and sister Barb Lyons. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister Mary Helen (John) Quinn, son Jim (Jennifer) Lyons, and daughter Melissa (Kevin) McGrath. Jim was proud Grandpa to Sophie, Noah, Meghan, Amelia, and Grant. Always friendly and quick with a joke, many people were happy to call him a friend.
Services are planned for October 12, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Indianapolis. There will be a reception in the school gym immediately following the service.
Because Jim lived the last several months of his life valiantly fighting cancer, please say a prayer for all those who are currently fighting their own battles. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to the or the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019