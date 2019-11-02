Services
James Benjamin Louden

James Benjamin Louden

Indianapolis - James (Jamie) was born on January 28, 1973 and passed away on Tuesday October 29, 2019. Jamie was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis, Indiana and earned a General Education Diploma as a young adult. Jamie was an excellent artist, loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. Jamie was a lifelong fan of Notre Dame and music.

Jamie is survived by his father Michael F. Louden, his brother Robert F. Louden (Michael DeLory), sister Sarah Louden and his aunt Reida L. Silva. He was preceded in death by his mother Debra M. Louden and his brother Donald M. Louden.

Donations may be made to https://www.horizonhouse.cc/give/.

The Cremation Society of Indiana has been entrusted with all arrangements. Please visit our website at cremationsocietyofindiana.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Nov. 2, 2019
