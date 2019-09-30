Services
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:30 PM
St. Luke's Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Conkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bernarr Conkle


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Bernarr Conkle Obituary
James Bernarr Conkle

Indianapolis - passed on 8/18/19. Born to James W. and Miriam Conkle on 2/26/47, Jim graduated from BroadRipple H.S. and received a Bachelors and Masters from IU. He cherished his time as caretaker for his parents, later working for CAC. Jim wrote beautiful songs and poetry, was a skilled photographer, sang and played the guitar. He was a beloved friend to many. A memorial service will be on 10/4/19 at 3:30pm at St. Luke's Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, Jim asked loved ones to do something to help one person who needs their help the most on whatever day they choose.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.