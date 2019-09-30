|
James Bernarr Conkle
Indianapolis - passed on 8/18/19. Born to James W. and Miriam Conkle on 2/26/47, Jim graduated from BroadRipple H.S. and received a Bachelors and Masters from IU. He cherished his time as caretaker for his parents, later working for CAC. Jim wrote beautiful songs and poetry, was a skilled photographer, sang and played the guitar. He was a beloved friend to many. A memorial service will be on 10/4/19 at 3:30pm at St. Luke's Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, Jim asked loved ones to do something to help one person who needs their help the most on whatever day they choose.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019